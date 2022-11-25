The former lady of Men and Women told about her new life in Dubai

Isabella Ricci was without a doubt one of the undisputed protagonists of Men and women. The love story between the former lady and Fabio Mantovani, crowned with a wonderful wedding, made the faithful viewers of the show dream. Today Isabella and Fabio have completely changed their lives. The couple live in Dubai and are surrounded by luxury and comfort.

In recent days, Isabella Ricci has given an interview to the weekly ‘Men and Women Magazine’. Here the former lady of the throne over, whose love story with Fabio Mantovani is proceeding at full speed, told his new life to Dubai. Isabella and Fabio live in the United Arab Emirates for six months of the year.

To ‘Men and Women Magazine’, Isabella Ricci told about her typical day a Dubai together with her husband Fabio. These were her words about it:

Our typical day is at the beach: we spend the day in establishments usually linked to large hotels, where you can enjoy every comfort from morning to sunset.

And, continuing, Isabella and Fabio they revealed:

These establishments are more expensive than in Italy but include a certain type of welcome: cot, drinks, food and any other requirement. Here it is full of commercial areas full of shops, both luxury and local brands, where you can stroll and do some shopping. We often go out to dinner where we try to taste the most particular dishes. At home I am the king of the kitchen and I especially love cooking first courses.

A few weeks ago the former lady of Men and women shared a shot on her Instagram page that shows her intent on hers apartment of Dubai while sipping a cup of tea. To the shot in question, Isabella accompanied these words: