The former knight of the Throne Over Diego Ceccucci has revealed what the editorial staff asked him to do when he was present in the episode

The former knight of Men and Women Diego Ceccucci during a long interview he decided to reveal some important events that happened behind the scenes of the program. The latter was part of the male parterre of the Throne Over for several months until he decided to leave the studio alongside Marika Geraci.

Both faces of the signed talk show Maria De Filippi over the days they wanted to reveal the truth about what happens away from the cameras. The former knight joined many other well-known faces who on more than one occasion found that the editorial staff explained what to say and what to do.

Diego Ceccucci interviewed by Fralof for the portal MoreWoman he recounted how his love affair with Marika is progressing and what the editorial team told him to say before entering the studio center. Revelations that once again left the viewers who have passionately followed the dynamics of Men and women.

Former knight men and women reveals: “This is what the editorial staff asked me to do”

Diego before talking about the editorial staff of Men and Women, he wanted to specify how his love affair with Marika Geraci. At first, the latter had come down to meet and woo Armando and then close the acquaintance following several discussions.

For several months now Marika And Diego they are continuing their acquaintance outside and it is the ex-knight who says: “The story with Marika is going very well, so much so that I went to Palermo and met Marika’s family. It was a long time since I felt such strong emotions and we plan to move in together ”.

The former knight of Men and women during the interview he also wanted to remove a small pebble from his shoe regarding the editorial team. The latter has a real regret towards the people who work behind the scenes of the program.

“We have not received any phone calls even today we do not understand the reason for so many attitudes. I think both Marika and I deserved the ending that many have had “ explains Diego. According to his point of view and also that of the ex-lady, both would have been set aside to aim for faces that in recent weeks have been creating unexpected havoc and dynamics.