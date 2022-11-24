Here are the couple’s first words after leaving the show together

Yesterday a new episode of Men and women where, of course, the twists could not be missing. If the tronista Federica Aversano has decided to abandon the transmission, Ida Platano and Alessandro Vicinanza have left Maria De Filippi’s program together to live their story outside the transmission.

Ida and Alexander they dated since Men and women. After numerous ups and downs and ups and downs, the couple decided to live outside, away from the cameras and from that spotlight to which they have been exposed for a very long time. In the meantime, the first words of the two appeared on social networks after deciding to leave the transmission.

Ida Platano and Alessandro Vicinanza are dating Men and womenthe first words after the release

A week after their choice, it seems that the relationship between Ida and Alessandro is proceeding at full speed. The couple is very active on social media, where they often share shots accompanied by sweet dedications.

Just like the one shared a few hours ago by Ida Platano who wanted to dedicate these words to his better half:

Every time you look at me I am born from your eyes…

Following the decision to abandon Men and womenIda and Alesandro were interviewed by the microphones of Witty TV. These were the words of the knight about love with Ida:

It was a week full of emotions. This morning I said: “I’m getting out of there” […] Yesterday evening I said to Ida: “I feel like your boyfriend…” […] I’ve always had strong feelings and emotions for Ida, ever since I first came down for her.

Ida Platano, instead, he revealed: