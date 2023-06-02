It seems that the knight has decided to file a complaint against the columnist

The one that aired this year was undoubtedly an edition of Men and women nothing short of busy. In recent weeks, the continuous and heated quarrels that have involved Tina Cipollati and the knight Aelius. In the course of the last few hours, the indiscretion has emerged according to which the entrepreneur has decided to file a complaint against the columnist. Let’s find out together in detail what is happening.

Trouble in sight for Tina Cipollati? The rumor according to which the knight does not stop in these hours Aelius Servant has decided to file a complaint against the columnist of the programme. In fact, according to what emerged, the heated quarrels that occurred in the study of Men and Women would have prompted the entrepreneur to take action against the columnist.

The news was made public by the ‘AnticipazioniTv’ portal. According to rumors, it seems that Elio Servo would have already got in touch with his lawyers to protrude complaint against Tina Cipollari. Despite the insistence of the rumor, it must be said that at the moment the news is unfounded as it has not yet been confirmed or denied by those directly involved.

We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if Tina Cipollari and Elio Servo will expose themselves on this affair which is so intriguing all gossip lovers.

All those who have followed this edition of Men and women they will surely have noticed the lit quarrels starring Elio Servo and Tina Cipollari. Heavy words such as ‘no good’, ‘no-doer’ and ‘scoundrel’ flew between the two.

As for Elio Servo, however, the knight addressed thepundit Of Men and women words like ‘ignorant’, ‘rude’, ‘with the third grade’.