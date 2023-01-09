Cristian Gallella’s ex-wife, the beautiful Tara Gabrieletto from Vicenza, launches an appeal in her Instagram Stories to help an animal-loving friend like her: the former suitor of Men and Women is looking for a red kitten, about three months old, who needs a home and lots of love. Shall we give her a hand?

Tara Gabrielettoformer historical suitor of Men and women, has a dream in his drawer that he hopes to be able to realize as soon as possible. And that is to help a friend expand the family. After the end of her marriage with Christian Gallellaformer tronista of the Classic Throne of the program Maria DeFilippiwho chose her, Gabrieletto got engaged to Mirko MoiCapitoline defender born in 1990, with whom she came out last summer.

There are no couple photos on the Instagram profile of the dog groomer, so it is difficult to say if the love story of the 34-year-old from Vicenza with the sportsman is still ongoing. However in her Instagram of her Stories of her Tara made an announcement that she left her followers stunned. In short, an unexpected announcement.

Gabrieletto, as we said, communicated that she wanted to help a friend expand the family. As we know, Vicenza currently lives with three pit bulls, one of which got her into trouble by biting her one-year-old daughter, her ex-friend Chiara Camerra, who took her to court asking that the four-legged is suppressed.

Men and women: Tara Gabrieletto’s love for animals is infinite

But Gabrieletto’s love for animals is immeasurable and evidently it has also infected those around her. And so, while she enjoys the company of her three furry friends, a friend of hers wants to follow her example and looks for someone furry to love and take care of her. And so here is Tara’s announcement on Instagram:

I’m looking for a three month old male kitten more or less. Red if possible for a friend who wants to expand his family and give him a home

Come on then who knows of a kitty looking for a home in… affection. It will make happy two creatures who are ready to give love unconditional.