The former suitor was attacked by the cousin of the former tronista: what’s going on

Nicole Santinelli and Carlo Alberto Mancini are undoubtedly the most talked about characters of these last few hours. At this moment, in fact, the names of the former protagonists of Men and women are occupying the pages of the main gossip magazines due to the end of the love story a few weeks after the choice. After making the news public via a live Instagram, Carlo Mancini was attacked by Nicole Santinelli’s cousin. Let’s find out together in detail what happened.

On Saturday 27 May Charles Mancini, via a direct Instagram, announced the end of the love story with Nicole Santinelli. These were the words that the former suitor of Men and women he addressed to his followers regarding this situation:

Don’t attack her, please. I make an appeal… she was honest and sincere. I want to protect you on this occasion too. She was an honest woman, she didn’t do anything wrong and I wish her a lot of happiness because she deserves it with her heart. You met me and I don’t say words that I don’t hear. If she had committed an impropriety towards me I would say so. How does she understand that I’m not the man for her? You should ask Nicole. Geographical distance? It usually increases but in this case it decreased.

Following the announcement made, Carlo Mancini was strongly attacked by cousin by Nicole Santinelli. In detail, the young man spoke on social media by hurling against the former suitor and defending her cousin. These were her words about it:

Someone who is sick, the first thing he does is a live broadcast on a social network? Carlo! Someone who is sick sits down for a moment, takes a glass of water, reflects on what happened. Immediately a direct on social media?

Following the words of the cousin of Nicole Santinellithe reply from Carlo Mancini was not long in coming, who declared: