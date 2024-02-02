Alessio and Claudia they decided to leave the studio together Men and women but it seems that their story didn't start in the best way. A few hours after abandoning the broadcast, there is already talk of a strong crisis within the couple.

Alessio and Claudia after the choice

Is this yet another flash in the pan destined to go out once away from the television spotlight or just some small misunderstanding? Let's try to clarify in the next lines.

Alessio and Claudia leave Men and Women: the choice is not surprising

In this period many couples are being born within Men and women. After the choices of the tronistas and the decision of Roberta and Alessandro to leave the format together, another couple also made the same decision.

Alessio declares himself to Claudia

We are referring to Alessio and Claudia, prominent figures of Throne Over. In the last recording the knight has decided to declare himself to his beauty. After a movie very sweet, Alessio asked Claudia to leave the program to live intimately.

However, the lady did not react in the expected way, so much so scared. Alessio then asked to leave the study but at that point the woman chased him, kissed him and said yes to her request.

Crisis for Alessio and Claudia: problems ahead after the choice?

According to many people, the choice made by the two would have been premature not so much for Alessio but for Claudia. In fact, it seems that she herself decided to go out with the man just to make up for it bad figure made in episode.

His attitude it all appeared as very constructed, which is why, perhaps, he decided to leave the program because he couldn't do otherwise. It also seems that many people close to the couple have declared how the two are unable to get along and how very often they end up argue for trivial things.

First photo of Alessio and Claudia

It is therefore a big failure which will soon lead the two to separate or does it take time for them to get to know each other better? We can do nothing but wait to find out what will happen!