How are things going between Teresa Langella and Andrea Dal Corso, former protagonists of men and women of Maria de filippi? The two former temptation Island temptators met a few years ago in the broadcast studio: she was a tronista, he came down to court her.

They are one of the most in love and loved couples of Men and women. Both former tempter of Temptation Island, they fell in love when she became a tronista and he came down to court her. Teresa Langella And Andrea Dal Corso delight their fans virtually every day with posts and videos on Instagram in which they show all the feeling that binds them and continues to bind them.

Men and women, Teresa Langella: desire for motherhood

Many fans have wondered why the two weren’t quite right yet wedding or had not given birth to a child, Given the bond that exists between them. These are all projects that they have in mind and that they hope to be able to realize as soon as possible. In an interview with Men and Women magazine, the former tronista admitted:

“I feel that Not we are then like that far away, for the simple fact that we often talk about it. It is the dream of a lifetime, my greatest ambition: a family with the man I love. The wish there is”

Read also: Men and women: Teresa and Andrea break up but stay together

Of course, their relationship hasn’t always been rosy, there have been some short ones who have put them to the test, but the strength of their feelings and the desire to be together allowed the couple to overcome every difficulty and to arrive today more. united than ever. Teresa Andrea were interviewed by the official magazine of Maria de filippi’s program and talked about their love and the couple’s goals, which, as we said, they hope will soon become a trio.

“I feel happy and in love like the first day and it couldn’t get better than this.”

Men and women: Teresa more and more in love

Teresa has absolutely no doubt about the feelings that binds her to Andrea. She feels strong and confident in her feelings for him and she feels serene because she knows what her boyfriend has for her.

“Like any couple, we have our ups and downs, but we know how to manage and overcome difficulties in a big way. Are returned to live together and I wanted nothing more than this. I’m serene, I’m fine and this is the greatest luck “. It might interest you: Men and women: Teresa’s choice, Andrea refuses

Men and women: Teresa and Andrea put to the test by the lockdown

Pandemic lockdown kept them for a while far awaydistant, and this inevitably affected their relationship as a couple. But the desire to be together, to return to love you as before, not to let the distance become unbridgeable for them, I made them draw closer and Andrea decided to go back to living together, strong in their feelings.

“The long run of distance that we left behind has put us to hard test. It was tough before Andrea decided to go back to living under the same roof. Sometimes I felt alone, lost, without my partner next to me in the city where I had to move for work. Love has overcome even this: it was not easy but in the end we made it ”.

Dal Corso is also very sure of the Langella, which will be the opposite of him, but it is precisely in their differences that their love is nourished.

“We are undeniably different, but the best part about all of this is that these differences allow us to to hug different worlds. She is that part that I’ve always missed it and viceversa”.

And then, at this point, the question arises: when is the wedding too? The former temptress always replies: