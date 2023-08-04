These are the words of the former tronista: “It is one of the reasons why I left my previous job”

Over the past few hours Theresa Cilia she returned to social media where she let herself go to a long outburst that did not go unnoticed. The former tronista of Men and women in fact, she opened up to her followers by revealing some ins and outs of her private life. In detail, Teresa Cilia has revealed to fans that she suffers from severe migraines that are negatively affecting her quality of life.

There have been many therapies tried by Teresa Cilia to fight the strong migraines from which he suffers but none have proved effective. This is what his ex-wife revealed Salvatore DiCarlo about the disease that affected her:

Here I am, here I am. Sorry for the absence of these days but in reality, I’m honest, I haven’t been very well. I’ve had very strong attacks of headaches, really migraine… Which I won’t tell you. I went to the doctor’s office several times to have Toradol done and I must say that every day I get up like this on time. Truly those who don’t suffer from it cannot understand how disabling this thing can be. I was really very bad.

And, continuing, the former tronista of Men and women He then continued his speech with these words:

Until yesterday I still had a headache, today it’s a little better but I necessarily have to find a solution. Now I was reading that there is a therapy which, instead of taking the classic pills that I used to take until recently, gives injections. Botox bites. There are 36 punctures that are made between the forehead, the shoulders and the neck. I don’t know if any of you have already tried it, if you can give me information about it because I can’t take it anymore […]

