Without any shadow of a doubt Men and women is one of the most loved and followed programs in the world of Italian television. On the occasion of the bridge scheduled after the day of the Immaculate Conception, the editorial staff of the program conducted by Maria De Filippi has decided to schedule a break. But when will it be back on air? Let’s find out together!

Viewers of Men and women will have noticed that for about a year now, the editorial staff of the program has been carefully observing all the festivity. In light of this, on the occasion of the bridges, the authors of the program conducted by Maria De Filippi decide to suspend the broadcasting.

This is what happened on December 9, 2022, the day after the Immaculate Conception. Therefore, the well-known format broadcast on Canale 5 skipped the bets on Thursday and Friday. In light of this, there are many people wondering when it will be back on the air. It was he who revealed it staff by Maria De Filippi through the official social page. Men and women will return to the small screen regularly on the day December 12, 2022.

However, the decision of the editorial staff of the format was not very welcome by most of the viewers Italians. Indeed the latter have raised numerous controversy on social media stating that he does not agree with the choice made by the staff.

There were some who proved it comments which can be read under the post of theofficial announcement on the program’s Instagram page. For example these were the words of a user:

But the beauty is that it’s all been recorded for weeks.. it wouldn’t cost him anything to broadcast it even on holidays… holidays follow like school closures… how silly!

or: