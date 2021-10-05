After the world title and the Olympic title, the Dutch team sprinters now also have the European title in their pocket. Previously, the women also won gold.











Roy van den Berg, Harrie Lavreysen and Jeffrey Hoogland were clearly too strong for the French in Grenchen, who had a failed start: 42.302 against 44.193. The final resulted in two false starts, one for the French and one for Van den Berg. The third start also seemed far from flawless, but the jury did not intervene anymore. Timmy Gillion, Sebastien Vigier and Rayan Helal came into action for France. The Netherlands was not the defending champion in the team sprint because the European Championship was avoided last year due to the uncertain situation surrounding corona.

Earlier in the evening, Shanne Braspennincx, Kyra Lamberink and Hetty van der Wouw also won gold, again in a world record: 46,551. With that, they trumped the German team (47,299) in the final. Early in the afternoon, the Dutch already set a world record in the part that was previously held with two women. Braspennincx, Lamberink and Steffie van der Peet then achieved a time of 46.759 seconds over three laps, with a rider dropping out after each lap. With that, they dipped below the world record that had been in Russian hands with 46,852 since last year.

© EPA

