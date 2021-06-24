Home » Tv ” Men and women ” Men and women: special friendship between Mariano Catanzaro and Giovanni Ciacci

What is there between Mariano Catanzaro and Giovanni Cicci? The former tronista of Men. women admitted, in an interview with the weekly magazine Nuovo, that she had established a “special friendship” with the costume designer and television stylist. The two were paparazzi in affectionate attitudes in a hotel in Naples.

The former tronista of Men and women Mariano Catanzaro did she find love? Definitely one special friendship. An intense and intimate, profound relationship. Catanzaro was “pinched” in that of Naples, in a hotel of the city center. Or rather, on the terrace of the hotel. And he was certainly not alone, but in sweet company. And whose? Of the columnist and stylist Giovanni Ciacci.

When he had been in the program of Maria De Filippi, as reported by the site today.it, the former tronista had gone out happily engaged: his choice had fallen on Valentina Pivati, but their story had lasted very little. Then the two broke up and their paths parted inexorably.

The special friendship between Ciacci and Catanzaro

Does his heart beat for Ciacci now? In fact, Catanzaro admitted in the interview with the weekly Nuovo directed by Riccardo Signoretti that he had a special relationship with the costume designer and regular guest of Adriana Volpe in her program Every morning, broadcast on TV8:

“We met one evening for dinner thanks to mutual friends. He is often in Naples for work reasons. And so, every time he comes to my city, we meet again. I would define the our relationship a special friendship“.

But then he gets unbalanced:

“I can’t answer about the future of our relationship. But what I do know is that I don’t give up hugging a person in public just for fear of being labeled. Whatever makes me feel good I call it love. Something that makes two people feel good and can take many forms “.

Mariano is very fond of Giovanni and uses very sweet words for him. While waiting to understand how their relationship will eventually evolve, the two “special friends” have organized a holiday in Sicily. With Catanzaro intending to make Ciacci a real figure.

