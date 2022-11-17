“The Lion King is coming back”: the announcement of the former knight of Men and Women surprised everyone

Sosio Aruta never ceases to be talked about. Over the past few days the name of the former protagonist of Men and women returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? On his social page, the former knight made an announcement that left everyone speechless. Let’s find out together what it is.

Sossio is ready to return to the field at the age of 51. The former knight of Men and women will play in the first category with the Qualiano. With a video shared on his Instagram page, the former protagonist of Temptation Island made the big announcement and thanked the company of the province of Naples for the opportunity given.

Sossio Aruta ready to return to the field at 52, the words of the former rider of Men and Women: “Never give up”

Almost everything is ready, therefore, for the great return of Sossio in field. Needless to describe the happiness of the former knight who can’t wait to hit 400 goals in his career. These are Sossio’s words about his new adventure:

The Lion King is coming back […] Never give up […] I’m missing another 20 goals.

Will Sossio be able to achieve this goal? Following the announcement, there were many who expressed a big one joy regarding the adventure that the former knight is about to begin.

We remember that Sossio Aruta, as well as for his football careermade himself known to the Italian small screen audience, becoming one of the most popular faces on TV, for his participation in Men and women it’s at Temptation Island.