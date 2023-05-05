In these days Soraia Ceruti gave an interview to ‘Men and Women Magazine’. Here the former suitor of Men and women retraced the love story lived with Luca Salatino, also revealing the reasons that led her to definitively put an end to the relationship with the former tronista. Let’s find out together what her words were.

In the last weeks Luca Salatino and Soraia Ceruti they were the most talked about gossip characters. The end of the couple’s love story has been at the center of the pages of the main gossip newspapers and, after many rumors, Soraia has decided to break the silence and reveal the reasons that led to the end of the love story with the former tronista of Men and women.

According to what was declared by the former suitor, the end of the relationship between Luca and Soraia would have ended due to some incompatibility character. These were Soraia’s words about it:

We came out of Men and Women, it was summer, a beautiful moment. Then came the occasion of Big Brother Vip. We were happy, carefree, in love. We were constantly hanging out. Maybe we didn’t get to know each other well. Once we got out, we found ourselves overwhelmed with things to do. I admit I was nervous, but with actual coexistence I perceived it different. I often saw him absent, perhaps those four months locked up in a house brought out some weaknesses. I have felt very alone in so many real life contexts. I took him to Como, I introduced him to my friends. I think I gave him everything I could give to a person who moves: new friends, a gym to work out.

And, continuing, the former suitor he then added:

But something went wrong…there were episodes that hurt me. I’m not talking about cheating, absolutely. But of behaviors not in line with what I expected, for example jealousy of her. I took some time to think about it, decide, before throwing it all away. The fact is that you really know a person outside of television contexts, and when he relates to the people around him. We’ve argued many times, but I’ve tried to hold on. Because of certain behaviors I isolated myself from friends, I was very down in the dumps, I didn’t leave the house.

Finally, Soraia concluded hers speech with these words: