Luca Salatino and Soraia Ceruti they have undoubtedly been the most talked about characters of these last few weeks. The gossip about the end of the love story between the two former protagonists of Men and women he made the pages of the main gossip newspapers talk a lot, interesting gossip lovers.

Soraia Ceruti against Matteo Ranieri. In the last few hours, Luca Salatino’s ex-girlfriend has become the protagonist of a gesture against Matteo Ranieri that has not gone unnoticed. In detail, Soraia would have decided to block the former tronista of Men and women on all social networks. Let’s find out together in detail what happened.

It was Amedeo Venza who launched the indiscretion about Soraia Ceruti and Matteo Ranieri. According to what was revealed by the gossip expert, the ex-girlfriend of Luca Salatino she would have been very angry with Matteo Ranieri so as to block him everywhere on social networks.

These were the words ofgossip expert:

Soraia Ceruti blocked Matteo Ranieri everywhere! The former tronista would have proved to be a false friend towards her by turning his back on her several times! These are some indiscretions that Soraia herself would have told some people and it is not excluded that she also does it publicly.

At the moment, therefore, this is news that has not yet been confirmed or denied by the person concerned. According to the words of Amedeo Venza, Soraia could publicly tell what happened at any moment, revealing all the details of this much-talked-about affair. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out the the former protagonist Of Men and women he will break the silence and expose himself regarding the dispute that arose with Matteo Ranieri. In the meantime, calm seems to have returned the former tronista and Luca Salatino. We recall that in recent months the two former tronistas had discussed and today everything seems to be resolved by now.