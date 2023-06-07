The gossip about the end of the love story does not stop Soraia Ceruti and Luca Salatino, who reached the end of the line a few months ago. Over the last few hours the name of the former protagonists of Men and women have returned to occupy the gossip pages for some sentences spoken by Soraia which have certainly not gone unnoticed. The former suitor has in fact threatened to file a complaint against her ex-boyfriend.

The announcement of the end of the story between Luca Salatino and Soraia Ceruti left fans of the couple speechless. The two seemed destined to be together forever but after Luca Salatino’s participation in the seventh edition of Big Brother VIP something went wrong and brought the two former protagonists of Men and women to say goodbye.

As already mentioned, in the last few hours Soraia Ceruti has returned to talk about this topic, also revealing her intention to be ready to report her ex boyfriend. The gossip started when the former suitor replied to a comment from a fan who defended Luca Salatino. These were her words:

Doctor good morning, are you really sure that his words are reliable? No, because from intelligent people like you I guess there should always be the benefit of the doubt. In any case, if I said certain things, believe me, as a professional that you are, you could be really sorry and you would give me motherly advice. I have creepy chat conversations… A wounded man is capable of anything… from what I read he has defamed me… Complaints will start. Good day.

Needless to say, Soraia’s words aroused a great deal curiosity towards web users. At the moment the former suitor has not revealed further details regarding this affair, while Luca Salatino has remained silent and preferred to comment on the words of his ex-girlfriend. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if there will be further news about it.