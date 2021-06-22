The former tronista of Men and women Sophie Codegoni would be the new girlfriend of Fabrizio Corona. So the former king of the paparazzi would have introduced her to the police officers who came to her house alerted by the neighbors who complained of noises at night. Sophie did not intervene on Fabrizio’s statement …

Fabrizio Corona drew in the “deck” of Men and women. It was thought that Jessica Antonini was his new flame, but apparently she is the much younger Sophie Codegoni to have breached the former king of the paparazzi. The ex tronista of Men and Women, which had come out of the broadcast of Maria De Filippi together with Matteo Ranieri, only to leave him shortly thereafter, he would be living in the house ofex-husband of Nina Moric.

The bomb dropped by Corona

Read also: Men and women: Sophie Codegoni receives a unique request from Matteo

This was revealed by Fabrizio himself, who had been reached at home by the police after the reporting of some neighbors who had talked about noises at night. On that occasion, the entrepreneur presented that blonde girl sitting at his table while smoking a cigarette as “my partner, my girlfriend“. Even the dresses worn by the girl leave no room for any doubt: the young one at Fabrizio Corona’s house is Sophie Codegoni.

The news also came out because one of the people in Corona’s house has rThe meeting between the policemen and the former paparazzo is taken and also filmed the young blonde present in the house at that moment.

At the moment the beautiful former tronista did not want to comment on Fabrizio’s statements. It was probably the same agent who advised her not to intervene. But how did Fabrizio and Sophie meet? The two attend the same circle of friends in Milan.