It's a social war between the former protagonists of Men and Women: the reason that sparked the dispute

Sossio Aruta and Ursula Bennardo they are no longer a couple. The news of the end of the love story between the two former protagonists of Men and women, which in 2020 led to the birth of little Bianca, was announced by the former lady via her social profiles. Over the last few hours, Sossio and Ursula have become protagonists of a series of digs that have certainly not gone unnoticed. Let's find out together what happened in detail.

AND war between Sossio Aruta and Ursula Bennardo. As already anticipated, over the last few hours the two former protagonists of Men and Women have become the protagonists of a series of social back and forth which is making the many gossip pages chatter. It all started with an Instagram Story shared by Ursula that would have sent Sossio into a rage.

In detail, the former lady of Men and women shared a story depicting a cake with a writing on it that the former knight would not have liked at all. Sossio himself then reshared the shot accompanied by the following words:

The worst for me and my daughter, however, has just begun. Insensitivity has no limits. Horizons? Congratulations.

After Sossio's words, Ursula's response did not take long to arrive, sharing another Instagram Story and launching a real dig to his ex-partner. These were the words of the former lady:

What do you do with people who suffer from persecution delusions and pathological victimization?

After Ursula's words, Sossio Aruta decided to stay in silence and don't comment on what his ex-partner wrote.

Just a few days the former knight Of Men and women he had broken the silence and had exposed himself regarding the end of the story with Ursula with these words: