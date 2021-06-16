After the end of the love story with Davide Lorusso, it was a real disappointment in the eyes of the former tronista of Men and women Jessica Antonini, here is a former suitor of hers, Simone Florian, to whom the Roman had preferred Lorusso. Here’s how things stand between them …

The “soap opera” by Jessica Antonini, former tronista “Lightning” of Men and women. The beautiful Roman had in fact left the throne after three weeks just because completely enamored of his suitor Davide Lorusso, with whom she was until very recently. A matter of days, indeed.

During her journey to Men and women Jessica had also got to know other suitors, but one in particular had been “elected” to rival of David: it is Simone Florian, with whom the former tronista had “entertained” relationships (and clashes) on social networks. The “not chosen” had not taken Jessica’s decision very well to break the throne so quickly and above all not to have been the chosen one. But now that the story with Lorusso is over and the disappointment has boiled over time, apparently the two seem to have found some in harmony.

Simone Florian emerges between Jessica and Davide

On Instagram, the former tronist accused Lorusso of having made a bad impression that somehow involved her. The thing that most regrets the beautiful former protagonist of the program Maria De Filippi more than anything else, not having listened to those who tried to warn her. But she didn’t want to listen, she was so taken by this boy that he seemed to make her happy:

“Many had tried to warn me”, Antonini said on Instagram. In short, Davide is not the boy she expected, that she had wanted to see. David was not the right person to make her happy. On the other hand, who seems to be managing to give her a little serenity is her other former suitor. Simone, as Jessica herself explains, “was very understanding and caring”.

Maybe it will not strike the spark between them, but surely the social networks will mark them tightly …