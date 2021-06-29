How is Sabrina Ghio, former tronista of Men and women and former student of Amici di Maria De Filippi? The young woman has been heavily attacked on social media in recent days and not even the photo of her in a hospital bed has appeased the haters. Here is his rant on Instagram.

Sabrina Ghio, former star of Men and women, is back on social media where it is vented after the attacks suffered by some keyboard lions, who never miss the opportunity to have their say. And they often write nonsense. The former student of Friends of Maria De Filippi in recent days he has undergone surgery and is now awaiting the biopsy.

Obviously she is experiencing moments of great anxiety and great tension, but also for the sake of her daughter she is trying not to show the whirlwind of emotions that are bubbling inside her. For this reason, in the days immediately before the operation she showed herself smiling on social media and on Instagram she posted a shot that portrayed her carefree (at least so she showed) on the boat. But only she, she points out in the long outburst on her Instagram profile, really knew what she was inside and what she was feeling.

Sabrina Ghio unleashes herself

Read also: Men and Women Sabrina Ghio the choice

Ghio claims, and rightly so, as “everyone shows his pain as he wants… “and reveals for the first time how” behind this photo there is a world of fears, months of uncertainty, hidden news, bad events, a world of fears for my daughter, for myself, for my health, for my emotional and mental stability, a fragile girl is hiding ”.

Gio is sorry, regretful and disappointed, because many do not want to understand:

“You have pointed the finger because there comes envy. Two days later I posted the photo on the hospital bed to avoid prejudice, it is judged immediately and it is not good. There are keyboard lions ready to vent their anger ”.

Then in fact she makes an appeal, in the hope that all the hatred that has been poured out against her in these days will end: in a week she will have the result of the biopsy but she wants ” live this week to the fullest“.