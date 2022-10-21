Roberto Bonanni surprises Gemma by writing her a letter which contained some verses in Roman dialect dedicated to her.

For Gem yet again another chapter of the birth of a hypothetical love opens. His name is Roberto Bonanni and in his life he is a swimming coach. Even if we don’t know exactly how old he may be, we can still say that he has a very youthful appearance.

Arrived in the program, Roberto had immediately decided to meet one of the most fascinating ladies in the living room, Paola. The woman had shown a lot of interest in her if it were not that all of a sudden the Knight he decided to meet another woman. It was Gemma Galgani.

Gemma had immediately paid the interest and in a short time they decided to start dating. Will it be the right time, at least this one, for Gemma? To get an answer to this question we will have to wait for the two to get to know each other further but undoubtedly in yesterday’s episode there were the first discussions on the matter.

Tina he immediately showed disapproval of the man’s behavior. In fact, he claimed not to believe in the slightest that he was interested in Gemma nor that the two would go very far.

Meanwhile, in the episode Gemma became aware of the fact that Roberto had the desire to attend two other ladies: Paola And Catia. The first one she immediately refused her proposal, confessing that she had great esteem for the man but was no longer interested in him. On the other hand, Catia had agreed to continue.

During the recording Gemma and Roberto exchanged gifts. Gemma had brought him some chocolates typical of her city, while Roberto had surprised her with one letter. The letter contained a Romanesque joke dedicated to her.

Cipollari, as usual, was on a rampage. So very frankly, as she usually does, she asked Roberto what hers were true intentions in the program and especially towards Galgani. He replied that she would only indulge in kissing a woman when she decided to choose her and take her home with him. For the moment, he would calmly undertake his acquaintances, deciding without haste.

READ ALSO: Noemi Bocchi and her photos without makeup: a simply wonderful woman