Roberta Di Padua and Alessandro Vicinanza are without a doubt the most talked about characters of recent days. The names of the two former protagonists of Men and women are occupying ample space in the pages of the main gossip newspapers after making the decision to leave the program together to hang out outside the cameras. But how is the dating between the two going? Let's find out together.

Over the last few hours, Roberta Di Padua has been making waves due to a post shared on her Instagram page which certainly hasn't gone unnoticed. According to her words, her association with Alessandro Vicinanza it's going swimmingly. Roberta herself revealed the detail on her social networks. These were her words about it:

I am immersed in your love so great that perhaps I don't deserve it. I'm reading you and there are many of you, I'm happy to have reached you. My eyes can't lie. Fight if you believe it, listen to yourself. The answers are within us.

And, continuing with her speech, the former lady of Men and Women then added:

I've always believed in that thread.

Men and womenthe exit of Roberta Di Padua and Alessandro Vicinanza from the program

Roberta and Alessandro decided to leave the program together to hang out outside away from the cameras. After numerous misunderstandings, the now former lady decided to take courage and take a risk, therefore leaving the program with Alessandro.

So the relationship between them seems to be going swimmingly Roberta and Alessandro as demonstrated by the shots that the two share on their social pages. The two former protagonists of the program hosted and produced by Maria De Filippi are preparing to spend their first Valentine's Day more complicit and serene than ever.