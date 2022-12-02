The lady from Cassino threw a dig at Gianni Sperti: here’s what she did

Roberta Di Padua vs Gianni Sperti. Over the last few hours, the indiscretion has emerged according to which the protagonist of Men and women launched a real dig at the columnist of Maria De Filippi’s program. The words of the lady towards the former dancer have certainly not gone unnoticed. Here’s what Roberta Di Padua said.

Men and womenRoberta Di Padua provokes Gianni Sperti: her words

In these days, speaking of her adventure within Maria De Filippi’s program, Roberta Di Padua let herself go to some revelations which have certainly not gone unnoticed by the faithful viewers of Men and women.

In detail, the lady from Cassino hasn’t missed an opportunity to throw a dig at Gianni Sperti. It must be said that on many occasions the columnist has lashed out at Roberta, above all when the news emerged that the lady went out to dinner with Richard Guarnieriwith which a kiss was triggered.

These were the words that Roberta reserved for Gianni Sperti:

Right now to Gianni, and I’d give him a stocking full of sweets to sweeten him a bit since he’s been a bit naughty with me lately.

At the moment the columnist did not release any statement and preferred to remain silent about this news which is making the main gossip newspapers talk a lot. We just have to wait for the next few days to find out if Gianni Sperti will answer the dig launched by the lady of Cassino Roberta Di Padua.