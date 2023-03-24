Roberta Di Padua is one of the undisputed protagonists of the female parterre of Men and women. Over the last few hours, the name of the Cassino lady has returned to occupy the gossip pages for some statements that have not gone unnoticed following an interview given to the weekly ‘Men and Women Magazine’. Let’s find out together what her words were.

In the interview given to ‘Men and Women Magazine’ Roberta Di Padua laid bare telling some aspects about her work life. To the well-known newspaper, the lady of the female parterre revealed that she has been working as a 13-year-old secretary.

According to her words, the lady from Cassino confessed that this job allowed her to get to know and collaborate with people of great culture and of a certain thickness. These were his words about it:

I work in the beautiful part of politics, the one that deals with citizen service and, unfortunately, also the one that is told less.

In addition to this, Roberta Di Padua revealed to ‘Men and Women Magazine’ that for some time now she has been following a project against violence against womena topic that is particularly close to her heart as she herself, unfortunately, knew him directly.

But that’s not all. During the interview the lady of Men and women revealed that she went back to studying to be part of a project very important. These were his words about it: