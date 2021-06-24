The former lady of Men and women Roberta Di Padua confesses on Instagram that she is very afraid. But what terrifies Riccardo Guarnieri’s former flame so much? What scares her so much that she doesn’t allow her to face and overcome it? Here’s what he told on social media.

Roberta Di Padua She tells herself with an open heart with her followers and reveals to those who follow her that she has so many fears, both as a mother and as a woman. The former tronista of Men and women takes advantage of her son’s swimming lesson to reveal that she has never learned to swim and that therefore the fear of water has been carried away since she was a child.

The fear of Roberta Di Padua

On the other hand, even her mother, out of fear, has never allowed her to do many of the most important things, such as learning to swim, thus fighting the fear she feels every time she goes to the sea or in the pool:

“It’s a real fear. When I am at the sea I am in the pool I miss the air, yet there is a lot of it. As I took Ale to the pool for the swimming lesson, I felt mine mother who told me I was right to make him learn to swim. And then I immediately asked her why she didn’t let me take the course when I was little ”.

Fear is really a bad counselor and it also makes you make decisions that you regret or pay very heavy consequences for. And more than anything else, now it is Roberta who pays the consequences of fears and of anxieties dehis parents:

“I always have this fear of doing things. Sometimes parents make mistakes, it has happened to me too many times to transfer my fears to my child and I must say that it is bad for children. These are very normal experiences that must be made. I think a lot about parents who are very flexible, who leave their children very free to do, to know and to explore “. It may interest you: Men and women: who is Roberta Di Padua? Age, profession and private life

There ex dama of the Throne Over of Maria De Filippi however, over time he has gained much more awareness and more courage and now he is slowly trying to remedy:

“I must say that compared to a few years ago, when I was much more apprehensive, I am taking small steps and I realized that then we grow together with our children, we mature and we realize that with attention the children owe a little ‘have all the experiences “

The confession of Roberta Di Padua

Finally he makes a promise to his followers: slowly he will reveal to them all my fears. I’m not as strong as I look. I have many weaknesses “.