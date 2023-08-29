The love between the former protagonists of Men and Women has come to an end: the words of the couple
All who follow Men and women they will remember without a doubt Roberta and Samuel. The two participated in the program produced and conducted by Maria De Filippi in 2021, she as a tronista, he as a suitor. Two years after the choice, the two former protagonists of Men and women have announced the end of their story.
Roberta Giusti and Samuele Cerniani they are no longer a couple. The interested parties made the news public through an announcement made on their respective social pages. These were the words with which the former tronista of Men and women announced the end of the relationship with her boyfriend:
Hi everyone, both Samu and I have received tons of messages in the last two months regarding our relationship. Despite the feeling that has always been there, certain differences got the better of the rest and started to create a distance that has pushed us apart even more than the physical distance our relationship has faced.
And, continuing, Roberta Giusti he then added:
We decided to interrupt the story that we started building two years ago because forcing joints, turning away to be together and always colliding on the same things started to hurt. We had the maturity to look into each other’s eyes and understand that neither of us wants the other to suffer and that this situation wasn’t doing anyone any good. We have certainly made a difficult decision, but one that we believe is for the good of both right now. I can’t tell you what will happen in the future, we can’t know, feelings don’t fade in two days and the hope that things can settle down in the future doesn’t fade either. I am grateful for all the love we have received over the past two years as a couple […]
