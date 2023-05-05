The knight is back to talking about his ex-girlfriend: here’s what he said

Over the past few hours Richard Guarnieri has returned to be talked about. The Knight of Men and women gave an interview to ‘Men and Women Magazine’ where he wanted to make some clarifications regarding some controversies of which he has become the protagonist. Let’s find out together what he said.

A few days ago Riccardo Guarnieri shared a phrase on social media that many saw as a dig at Ida Platano and Alessandro Vicinanza. This is what the knight wrote on his Instagram page:

Every king on his throne, every clown in his circus.

Following the controversy that arose over written words, Riccardo Guarnieri wanted to make some clarifications.

Many web users have seen in the sentence shared by Riccardo Guarnieri a real one dig against Ida Platano and Alessandro Vicinanza. In the interview with ‘Men and Women Magazine’ the Apulian knight denied the rumors that the words were a reference to the couple. Regarding the controversy that arose, Riccardo Guarnieri declared:

It actually makes me smile that some people always believe they are the center of attention, of my thoughts and above all they make me smile even their responses to my alleged digs.

According to Riccardo’s words, therefore, if web users misinterpret what he writes on social media, it is not his problem.

At the moment Ida Platano and Alessandro Vicinanza have remained silent and have decided not to comment on the words that the knight Pugliese released during his interview with ‘Men and Women Magazine’. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if Ida and Alessandro will respond to Riccardo Guarnieri’s words.