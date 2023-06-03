The rider threw another dig at Ida Platano and Alessandro Vicinanza: here’s what he did

Over the past few hours the name of Richard Guarnieri returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? It seems that the knight of Men and women threw yet another dig at Ida Platano and Alessandro Vicinanza. Let’s find out all the details of this much talked about story together.

Riccardo Guarnieri never ceases to be talked about. As already anticipated, the knight of Men and women in these hours he is making a lot of talk following a dig launched at Ida Platano and Alessandro Vicinanza. In detail Riccardo, under the notes of the song ‘The Shark Theme’, has resumed a toad.

To the image in question the knight of the program Maria DeFilippi accompanied this ironic caption:

And to think that until now I had only heard of it.

Since the symbol of Ida Platano and Alessandro Vicinanza is a toad that the two have also tattooed on their wrists, many have seen in Riccardo’s words a real dig towards the couple.

At the moment Ida Platano and Alessandro Vicinanza have remained silent and have decided not to comment on the dig launched by Riccardo Guarnieri. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if the former protagonists of Men and women they will answer Riccardo.

For others, however, Riccardo Guarnieri’s words represent a dig at Armando Incarnate who, a few days ago, wrote a social dedication for Ida Platano: