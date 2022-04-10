A historic knight of the program made his return to the throne over Men and Women, in the male parterre: we are talking about Riccardo Guarnieri, former boyfriend of Ida Platano.

As everyone will remember, their love story was born within the Maria De Filippi Dating Show. A relationship over evil and that today leads him to want himself put back into play.

A return, that of the Knight, which will surely break the balance and patterns in the transmission. In a recently released interview, Riccardo revealed i real reasons that yes hide behind the decision to return.

These are his words: “Initially the recording was not easy, a confrontation with Ida was inevitable, but I expected it. I expected worse, but I’m happy with how it went, without rancor on the part of both “. In the confrontation, the two ex-lovers initially clashed, and then reconciled with a tender dance.

Then the knight adds: “I didn’t come back to woo her, I’m glad to see Ida smiling again. There was a moment of emotion when we met, but I hope for both of us to find the right person “. A love that, according to Guarnieri, seems to have ended, but has left emotions still alive as on the first day.

“When Ida’s acquaintances were brought up, I was embarrassed for a moment. I didn’t feel compared to them, so I didn’t feel the need to take over to have my say ” reveals.

Then he explains the reasons that prompted him to return to the Men and Women program: “I came back to get back in the game, but this time I said to myself, no more than three outings. After three outings you understand if this person can give you something more, it is not only the physical appearance that counts, then you have to fit the habits, the characters and much more. We’ll see how he goes, I hope to be able to find a story like the one already lived in the studio “.