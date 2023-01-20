Does the Knight of Men and Women still think about his ex? A suspicious clue

Over the past few hours the name of Richard Guarnieri has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. Following an interview with ‘Men and Women Magazine’, the knight of Maria De Filippi’s program let himself go to some statements that did not go unnoticed. Let’s find out together what he said.

Riccardo Guarnieri still thinks about Ida Platano? All the readers of ‘Men and Women Magazine’ could not help but think about this following the interview that the knight gave to the well-known newspaper where he questioned Ida Platano’s choice to leave the program with Alexander. Today the former lady of Men and women happily lives his life alongside Alexander Proximity.

These were the knight’s words about it:

I still find it strange what happened. Alessandro and I are two completely different people.

And, beyond that, Richard Guarnieri revealed:

Furthermore, Ida has always said she wanted a ‘warrior’ man by her side, but it seems to me that in the end she chose a sort of second son. For me it’s a step back from Ida and from the man she was looking for.

After expressing their own thoughtRiccardo Guarnieri declared that he did not want to judge Alessandro for not knowing him well.

Also the knight of Men and women he added that it makes him strange to see photos of Ida and Alexander on social media. This is what she revealed:

I know I’m in Miami these days and it surprises me more than anything because, when Ida was with me, she had trouble moving so often because of the responsibilities she has, even as a mother.

Regarding the return of the return by Ida Platano and Alessandro Vicinanza in the studio of Men and womenRiccardo Guarnieri added: