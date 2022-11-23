Over the last few hours, some news has emerged regarding the advances of Men and women. According to what we read on the web, it seems that in the next few episodes Ida and Alessandro will return to the studio to tell how their visits go outside the cameras. The presence of the former lady was not indifference to Richard Guarnieri who reacted by walking out of the studio in tears.

According to what emerged from the web, a new episode of was recorded yesterday Men and women. Ida and Alexanderwho have recently left the program to experience the story outside, have decided to return to broadcasting where they told how the relationship is progressing away from the cameras.

According to their words, for the moment everything is going swimmingly. The new couple said they had a romantic time weekend together, after having celebrated the choice to leave the program with a romantic dinner. The presence of Ida and Alessandro did not go unnoticed in the eyes of Riccardo Guarnieri who reacted to their words by leaving the studio crying.

Men and womenIda and Alessandro fight over a message from Riccardo Guarnieri

The story of Ida and Alessandro continued with a confession concerning a quarrel. In detail, the couple revealed that they had argued because of a message that Riccardo sent to Ida.

According to Alessandro Vicinanza, the message sent by Riccardo to Ida was a provocation against her. The knighthowever, responded to the young man’s words by stating that his intent was only to clarify with Ida.

But that’s not all. Riccardo, who felt very tried by the situation he was experiencing at that moment, decided to abandon the studio in tears. We just have to wait for the next advances to find out if the rider will decide to leave the program permanently on his own.