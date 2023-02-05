A new episode of was recorded on Saturday 4 February Men and women. There are many scoops that have emerged from the previews of the program, even if the one already talked about concerns the return to the studio of Ida Platano and Alessandro Vicinanza. According to rumors, it seems that the boyfriend of the ex lady had a hard face to face with Richard Guarnieri. Let’s find out together in detail what happened.

In the last posting of Men and women which was held on Saturday 4 February, the hostess Maria De Filippi welcomed into the studio Ida and Alexander. The couple told how the love story progresses. According to what has emerged, it seems that Alessandro Vicinanza had a tough confrontation with Riccardo Guarnieri.

Men and womenRiccardo Guarnieri and Alessandro Vicinanza have a tough confrontation: it almost comes to blows

The confrontation between Riccardo Guarnieri and Alessandro Vicinanza begins with the words of the former knight who comments on some of Riccardo’s sentences. In an interview with ‘Men and Women Magazine’, in fact, Riccardo Guarnieri had stated that Alessandro was a second for Ida son.

Alessandro Vicinanza did not like the knight’s words at all, who ordered the knight never again to allow himself to think about saying such a thing. The situation escalated when the boyfriend of Ida Platano revealed that, at the age of 45, Riccardo is still living with his mother.

Just at that moment the rider got up from his position and tried to reach Alessandro Vicinanza, thus almost coming to blows. It goes without saying that in all this situation of chaos the intervention of was necessary Maria DeFilippi.

The landlady, therefore, tried to bring back order in the study, focusing mainly on the love and future of Ida Platano and Alessandro Vicinanza. Ida then told Alessandro that she loved him and gave him a trip to Paris, making everyone cry.