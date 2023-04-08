The new tronista would be a familiar face of the program: who are we talking about

In the course of the last few hours some rumors have emerged regarding the name of the new tronista of Men and women. According to what has emerged, it seems that the name chosen by the hostess Maria De Filippi is a face already known within the program. Let’s find out who it is together.

TO Men and women the twists are never lacking. The news of the choice of Maria DeFilippi to bring to the throne an already known face of the program. Despite the rumors in circulation, it is not known whether we will see the new tronista at work in the next few days or directly next year.

The news was made public Deianeira Marzano. The gossip expert has once again chosen her Instagram page to reveal the name of the alleged new tronista chosen by Maria De Filippi. According to what was shared by Deianira, we could soon see him on the most famous throne in Italy, Alessio Campoli.

The path of the suitor with Lavinia Mauro was not successful. The tronista has in fact decided to leave the program with Alessio Corvino. For this reason the landlady would have thought of giving Alessio the possibility of ascending the throne. These were the words with which Deianira Marzano revealed the news on his Instagram page:

It is rumored Alessio Campoli on the throne.

Despite the insistence of the rumors in circulation, at the moment they are only rumors without any confirmation or denial. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if there will be further news regarding the fact that soon Alessio Campoli could become the new tronista of one of the most loved programs ever.