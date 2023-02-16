Throne twist over of men and women after a report arrived against the rider Alexander. Everything happened in the episode aired a few days ago. The relationship between him and the studio was being discussed Christine when Maria interrupted them by announcing a report received in the editorial office.

“Ah, a picture of you has arrived. A report where a woman says you are married” – revealed Maria also finding the confirmation of Gianni Sperti who also received the same notification.

Source: web

Frost in the studio when the witness who made the report connected with the studio and confirmed what she saw. “Nothing, I’m a merchant from San Giorgio, at one point he entered a shop and then another. I followed him and entered too. I heard him say ‘this is my wife’”.

The testimony continued: “It was him with a young lady and another older one. No, you are a cheater. I hear very well and I heard you say ‘this is my wife’” – he revealed.

Alessandro answered very directly: “I divorced 15 years ago. But do you think I’m in the program and I go around saying ‘this is my wife’?”.

And he went on to say: “But do you think everyone in San Giorgio knows me and I say that I’m married? Maybe she heard wrong. She is a huge liar. These are my cousins. Pamela met them, you can show them to her”.

Alexander he decided to remain on the throne of Men and Women and asked the woman who made the report to bring real and concrete evidence, no photos from which nothing can be seen.