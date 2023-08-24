Reddit named stockings and knee socks as the most popular first fetish

Women and men Reddit users named fetishes that were their first digressions from their usual sexual practices and preferences. They remembered them in the AskReddit section.

The most popular first fetish turned out to be underwear – a comment about stockings and knee socks got the most likes.

Stockings, stockings, tights. They mesmerized me sissyliaareddit user

Another popular comment about early fetishes concerns heroines featured in popular shows and series.

Red-haired women. Especially fantasy stories. [Героиня игры Dragon Age] Leliana, [героиня игры «Ведьмак»] Triss, [героиня игры World Of Warcraft] Kaylet. The list goes on Vinnyz__reddit user

For another commentator, the first fetish was risky sex.

It is unlikely that I will ever experience this again, my wife is against it. But I like sex or dirty tricks in public places where you can get caught. I did it on the beach, in the park, had a blowjob in the fitting room, it was anywhere in the car, it was in the pool. I'm turned on by the possibility of being caught Sweet Cosmic Popereddit user

Previously, Reddit women listed the male traits that attract them at first sight. Almost three thousand likes were collected by a comment from a woman who noted that a man is attractive primarily due to humor and kindness.