Over the last few hours the name of the program Men and women returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. According to what has emerged, it seems that the recording of the episode of Maria De Filippi’s program was skipped at the last moment. Let’s find out the details of this curious story together.

In these hours there is a lot of talk about the skipped registration Men and women. It seems that the episode should have been aired on December 22nd and should have shown the choice of the tronista Frederick Nicotera. Why the recording of the program skipped is still completely unknown. It goes without saying that fans of the show are curious to know more about it.

Although the cause of this story is still completely unknown, some on the web could not help but formulate some hypotheses. In fact, many argue that, close to the Christmas holidays, there were some problems with the technical organization of the program by Maria De Filippi.

We just have to wait for the next few days to find out the editorial staff will reveal further details of this much-talked-about affair. To assist in the choice of Frederick Nicotera we will therefore have to wait a little longer.

Men and womendomestic accident for Ida Platano: what happened

Great concern for fans of Ida Platano. Alessandro Vicinanza’s girlfriend appeared on social media with a bruise black under the eye that has attracted the attention of the most curious. There were many who asked Ida what happened. The former program dame of Maria DeFilippi she confessed to having been the victim of a small domestic accident.

These were the words of Ida Platano about: