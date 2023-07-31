In these days Raffaella Mennoia, Maria De Filippi’s right-hand man, gave an interview to ‘Superguidatv’. Here the television author revealed some unpublished background on Men and womenone of the most loved programs ever: let’s find out together what his words were.

The interview that Raffaella Mennoia gave to ‘Superguidatv’ began with some statements that the right arm of Maria DeFilippi he did about his job. These were his words about it:

On the job I would give myself a 10 and praise. I’m a ‘pain in the ass’ especially with myself. We are a good team, beyond the excellent results in terms of ratings, a very strong emotional bond is also created between the staff. For example, we also go to dinner together. Sure there’s arguing, as is normal, but there’s never a heavy climate. The thing I like the most is casting.

continuing, Raffaella Mennoia he then added:

Composing a good casting makes you a good program. I keep being curious about who I have in front of me. The day you miss that is a problem. My least favorite thing is the editing. I have been working in television for 25 years, I started working with Maria not directly with her but a production of her on her. In reality, before she was behind the scenes, then things changed, as it should be. It is a relationship of great knowledge, esteem and friendship.

But that’s not all. In the interview given to ‘Superguidatv’, Maria De Filippi’s right-hand man also revealed how they discover the presence of the smart ones and Men and women. In this regard, Raffaella Mennoia said: