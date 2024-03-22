Who will Ida Platano choose between Mario and Pierpaolo? A former suitor of hers expresses his thoughts and reveals a name of hers.

Currently, Ida Platano she is a well-known face in the world of “Men and Women”, having previously participated in the program as lady of the throne over. However, her experience is now characterized by a different role, since she has become a tronista. During her time on the program, she experienced two intense love stories, both of which ended not entirely positively.

We remember the intense and long love story with Riccardo Guarnieri and the last relationship, which lasted just under a year, with Alessandro Vicinanza. Despite his commitment and hope in finding the right person, both relationships went through difficulties that led to the end of the story. Even though there were numerous arguments and misunderstandings during her journey, her authenticity in showing her emotions made her story engaging for the public, who followed her journey in the world of television love with interest.

It seems that even in the role of tronista she is having many difficulties, but the beautiful hairdresser is determined to find her true love and make a heartfelt and heartfelt choice. Currently, the two suitors left in the studio for her are Mario Cusitorethe Neapolitan who works on the radio and Pierpaolo Sianoalso from Campania.

The first one gave the Sicilian a bit of a hard time, but despite everything he still keeps it there. In this regard, another former suitor of Ida intervened, Daniele Capuana. During an interview the latter had some nice words for the tronista, saying:

She is a beautiful woman, both outside and inside. Sensitive, a person who doesn't show what she really is. She manages to close herself off a lot and perhaps this thing doesn't reach the public and it's a shame.

Then he adds his thoughts on the possibility choice: