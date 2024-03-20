Sensational previews that will be broadcast in the next episodes of Men and Women. Here is Daniele's decision.

According to the previews of Men and women we will witness a completely unexpected twist. The new tronista Daniele, in fact, will decide to contact Beatriz with the aim of having her return to the studio to deepen their knowledge.

What will Brando's former suitor decide to do?

Men and Women: previews of the next few days

As we all know, Men and women it is a recorded program, which means that it is possible to know some previews about what will happen in the next episodes. The previews are really interesting, as twists and turns will occur both in the classic throne than in that over.

The first news concerns the history between Ida and Pier Paolo, who continue to go outside without however reaching a turning point. The tronista will also decide to go out with Mariobut things won't go very well with him as yet another argument will start and the man will threaten to leave the show.

For Gem instead a new suitor will arrive, a 51 year old knight who is the woman she will decide to date. Precisely for this reason new disagreements will arise with Tinawho will have no problem expressing her opinions towards the woman.

The tronista Daniele asks Beatrice to return to the broadcast

One of the turning points that will certainly make the next episodes of Men and women concerns the decision of tronista Daniel. The young boy has just sat on the throne, but he has already made a decision that many found questionable.

The handsome Neapolitan has in fact asked the production to be able to contact Brando's former suitor, Beatriz D'Orsi. In fact, the tronista declared that he was struck not only by the beauty of this girl, but also by her character and her determination.

According to the previews, the girl will accept the invitation of the new tronista but, once she arrives in the studio, she will decline his invitation to stay. As far as we know, however, the external side will be explored in greater detail, with its protagonists being the protagonists Daniele and Gaia, even if we don't know anything more at the moment. What's going to happen?