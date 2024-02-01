Roberta Di Padua and Alessandro Vicinanza will leave the program of Men and Women together; here are the unexpected previews

The previews of Men and Women they surprised all the fans of the program who discovered the decision made by two well-known faces of the Over Throne. This time no one would have ever expected to find themselves faced with a completely unexpected decision for the audience at home.

The protagonists of the new previews are once again Roberta Di Padua And Alessandro Vicinanza. For several months now, the latter had begun a back-and-forth affair that ended in the worst possible way.

Precisely for this reason, when it happened during yesterday's recording it left everyone particularly surprised. In fact, both of them decided to leave the program together, but let's find out the details.

Men and Women previews: Roberta and Alessandro leave the program together

In recent months there seemed to be an irreparable rift between the two characters of Throne Over. In fact, Roberta had shared with everyone her feelings and her great interest in Alessandro which went far beyond her physicality.

Unlike the lady, however, Alessandro did not feel ready for an egg run outside the program. The latter after the end of the love story with Ida Platano he had decided to give himself some time and meet new ladies.

However, in the episode that was recorded yesterday, a real surprise occurred! The two had started to communicate again at his behest even though she wasn't particularly sure or convinced.

At the center of the studio after ending the acquaintance with Gianluca, Roberta decided to dance with Alexander, proving to be very close, close and passionate. It was precisely at that moment that Gianni intervened to advise the two to leave the studio and live outside away from the cameras.

An encouragement taken at his word that led the two to leave the studio after a new dance and a kiss at the study center. A decision that shocked the audience at home and those present themselves who, on several occasions, had seen the couple very fluctuating and undecided.