Here’s everything that happened in the latest recording of Men and Women for both the classic throne and over.

Saturday 28 January there was the recording of the new episode of Men and women and there was certainly no shortage of news. Pending the airing of the recording, the Instagram page Men and women classic and over updated fans of the program with some sneak peeks.

The most important concern the rider Richard Guarnieri who apparently would have decided to end the acquaintance with Glory Nicoletti. Everything would have been born after Gloria would have asked him for explanations about an exchange of messages that Riccardo would have made with a 21-year-old girl.

Source: web

The knight had no problem showing the chat to Gianni Sperti which in fact confirmed the absolute innocence of the chat. However, however, this concern of Gloria has unleashed the ire of Riccardo, worried by the lack of trust that the woman has in her. For this reason Guarnieri would have decided to withdraw, concluding his acquaintance with Gloria here.

In the meantime, however, also Ida Platano would have asked for a discussion with Riccardo to talk about the interview in which the knight expressed his opinion on the story between the lady and Alexander Proximity also using the song by as a simile Shakira against his ex Pique.

Apart from the question Guarnieri news for Roberta Di Padua that she would have agreed to continue the acquaintance with two new suitors while yet another closure for Biagio DiMaro who said stop even to the knowledge of the last lady who had presented herself.

As for the classic throne, the external ones for Frederick Nicotera they went very well especially with Alice Barisciani with the two also allegedly indulging in a ballet. Great harmony but still distant times for a hypothetical definitive choice by the young man. First external also for the new tronista Nicole and for one of her suitors, Andrew.