U men and women, previews today, Monday 25 September 2023

Men and women is Maria De Filippi’s popular dating show on air today, Monday 25 September 2023, at 2.45pm on Canale 5. Classic throne and over combined. But what are the previews of the episode? Below is all the information in detail.

Previews of today’s episode

According to previews, during today’s episode there will be a clash between the two reigning tronistas because of Beatrix. Maria De Filippi will have Gianni Sperti and Aurora Tropea talk, who have had some rather heated discussions in recent episodes. The woman even went so far as to declare that she wanted to file a complaint against the columnist because she is tired of being continually slandered and defamed.

Meanwhile, Aurora is also meeting a knight and so we will find out how the first meetings went. Gemma Galgani, for her part, is continuing her acquaintance with Maurizio, but in the last few episodes there have been some problems. Will their acquaintance continue? At the center of the studio will be Cristian and Brando, who are both dating the same girl, Beatrix. Cristian will prove jealous and demonstrate his discontent. The situation will become rather heated and Cristian will decide to abandon the studio.

Men and women: streaming and live TV

Where to see Men and Women live on TV and live streaming? There episode broadcast today, Monday 25 September 2023, will be broadcast – as always – on Canale 5 at 2.45 pm. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming on the app Mediaset Play or Witty TV.

History

Men and Women is an Italian television program, created and hosted by Maria De Filippi, broadcast on Canale 5 since 16 September 1996. The television program was born in September 1996 as an “adult” version of De Filippi’s previous talk show Amici. While within that program youth problems and issues were discussed in a television context that gave space to young people’s opinions, Men and Women was initially conceived as a place where a couple could tell their story to discuss it with public.

Starting from January 2001, the program, while maintaining the same title, took on a completely different format, becoming a program for meetings aimed at giving the possibility of establishing new romantic relationships. In the 2016/2017 and 2017/2018 seasons the broadcast, in its classic version, also opened to homosexual people, while in the 2021/2022 season it welcomes the first transgender tronista.