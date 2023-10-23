U men and women, previews today, Monday 23 October 2023

Men and women is Maria De Filippi’s popular dating show on air today, Monday 23 October 2023, at 2.45pm on Canale 5. Classic throne and over combined. But what are the previews of the episode? Below is all the information in detail.

Previews of today’s episode

The week opens with news on the story that is exciting the public. How are things going between Gemma Galgani and Maurizio? The Turin lady struggles to accept that the knight, after several outings, has decided to end his relationship with her without giving her a second chance. Developments follow.

Men and women: streaming and live TV

Where to see Men and Women live on TV and live streaming? There episode broadcast today, Monday 23 October 2023, will be broadcast – as always – on Canale 5 at 2.45 pm. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming on the app Mediaset Play or Witty TV.

History

Men and Women is an Italian television program, created and hosted by Maria De Filippi, broadcast on Canale 5 since 16 September 1996. The television program was born in September 1996 as an “adult” version of De Filippi’s previous talk show Amici. While within that program youth problems and issues were discussed in a television context that gave space to young people’s opinions, Men and Women was initially conceived as a place where a couple could tell their story to discuss it with public.

Starting from January 2001, the program, while maintaining the same title, took on a completely different format, becoming a program for meetings aimed at giving the possibility of establishing new romantic relationships. In the 2016/2017 and 2017/2018 seasons the broadcast, in its classic version, also opened to homosexual people, while in the 2021/2022 season it welcomes the first transgender tronista.