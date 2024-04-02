U men and women, previews today, Tuesday 2 April 2024

Men and women is Maria De Filippi's popular dating show on air today, Tuesday 2 April 2024, at 2.45pm on Canale 5. Classic throne and over combined. But what are the previews of the episode? Below is all the information in detail.

Previews of today's episode

During the next episodes we will return to talking about Ida Platano's path. The tronista will not like Mario's behavior: in the studio the two will end up becoming protagonists of a new heated argument. Barbara, on the other hand, will decide to move on, as will Cristiano and Jasna, who will decide to end their acquaintance.

Ida Platano will go out again with Pierpaolo and everything will go in the best way. Then, the tronista will also be the protagonist of a new meeting with Mario outside the talk show studios but not everything will go smoothly between the two. Ida, in the studio, will admit that she is disappointed by Mario's behavior, complaining about the lack of attention that the knight would give her. In particular, the tronista will not like the fact that Mario did not make himself heard during the week after their outing, all of which will lead them to have a new heated argument on the show.

Men and women: streaming and live TV

Where to see Men and Women live on TV and live streaming? There episode broadcast today, Tuesday 2 April 2024, will be broadcast – as always – on Canale 5 at 2.45 pm. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming on the app Mediaset Infinity or Witty TV.

History

Men and Women is an Italian television program, created and hosted by Maria De Filippi, broadcast on Canale 5 since 16 September 1996. The television program was born in September 1996 as an “adult” version of De Filippi's previous talk show Amici. While within that program youth problems and issues were discussed in a television context that gave space to young people's opinions, Men and Women was initially conceived as a place where a couple could tell their story to discuss it with public.

Starting from January 2001, the program, while maintaining the same title, took on a completely different format, becoming a program for meetings aimed at giving the possibility of establishing new romantic relationships. In the 2016/2017 and 2017/2018 seasons the broadcast, in its classic version, also opened to homosexual people, while in the 2021/2022 season it welcomes the first transgender tronista.