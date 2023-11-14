U men and women, previews today, Tuesday 14 November 2023

Men and women is Maria De Filippi’s popular dating show on air today, Tuesday 14 November 2023, at 2.45pm on Canale 5. Classic throne and over combined. But what are the previews of the episode? Below is all the information in detail.

Previews of today’s episode

During yesterday’s episode we witnessed the clash in the studio between the suitors of the tronista Brando. Both Beatriz and Raffaella experienced two very particular experiences together with the boy. Maria De Filippi showed the experience she experienced with Beatriz, which Brando described positively: “Everything went well, but at the end something went wrong”. Brando then admitted: “But there is a percentage that can choose another person. On the outside I found it good, funny but a little childish in some things he says to me, in the little voices. After a while I get embarrassed,” he comments. Brando also made an external with the other suitor, Raffaella. Brando is afraid of her that he might prefer his family to him, but the Neapolitan girl says she is determined: “I have done everything for them and I believe that, at 25, I can live my life.” Are you going to talk about it again today?

Men and women: streaming and live TV

Where to see Men and Women live on TV and live streaming? There episode broadcast today, Tuesday 14 November 2023, will be broadcast – as always – on Canale 5 at 2.45 pm. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming on the app Mediaset Play or Witty TV.

History

Men and Women is an Italian television program, created and hosted by Maria De Filippi, broadcast on Canale 5 since 16 September 1996. The television program was born in September 1996 as an “adult” version of De Filippi’s previous talk show Amici. While within that program youth problems and issues were discussed in a television context that gave space to young people’s opinions, Men and Women was initially conceived as a place where a couple could tell their story to discuss it with public.

Starting from January 2001, the program, while maintaining the same title, took on a completely different format, becoming a program for meetings aimed at giving the possibility of establishing new romantic relationships. In the 2016/2017 and 2017/2018 seasons the broadcast, in its classic version, also opened to homosexual people, while in the 2021/2022 season it welcomes the first transgender tronista.