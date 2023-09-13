U men and women, previews today, Wednesday 13 September 2023

Men and women is Maria De Filippi’s popular dating show on air today, Wednesday 13 September 2023, at 2.45pm on Canale 5. Classic throne and over combined. But what are the previews of the episode? Below is all the information in detail.

Previews of today’s episode

This afternoon the two new tronistas, Brando and Cristian, will be interested in the same suitor. Both will decide to go out with her externally to get to know her better. Sparks are therefore immediately expected with a possible competition to conquer the same woman. Then there is space for the Over Throne and in particular for the historic lady Gemma Galgani, who seems to be ready for a new acquaintance. Naturally there will be no shortage of comments and teasing from Tina Cipollari and Gianni Sperti. We will then see how the confrontation between Silvia and Sabino will end. The two, who went out together during the last edition, finally broke up and certainly didn’t do it in the best way. If he reiterates his respect for her ex-partner, Silvia will not do the same. Indeed, the barbs that the woman will throw at him will be different. He will be the one to avoid falling for her provocations by leaving the studio.

Men and women: streaming and live TV

Where to see Men and Women live on TV and live streaming? There episode broadcast today, Wednesday 13 September 2023, will be broadcast – as always – on Canale 5 at 2.45 pm. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming on the app Mediaset Play or Witty TV.

History

Men and Women is an Italian television program, created and hosted by Maria De Filippi, broadcast on Canale 5 since 16 September 1996. The television program was born in September 1996 as an “adult” version of De Filippi’s previous talk show Amici. While within that program youth problems and issues were discussed in a television context that gave space to young people’s opinions, Men and Women was initially conceived as a place where a couple could tell their story to discuss it with public.

Starting from January 2001, the program, while maintaining the same title, took on a completely different format, becoming a program for meetings aimed at giving the possibility of establishing new romantic relationships. In the 2016/2017 and 2017/2018 seasons the broadcast, in its classic version, also opened to homosexual people, while in the 2021/2022 season it welcomes the first transgender tronista.