U men and women, previews today, Friday 12 January 2024

Men and women is Maria De Filippi's popular dating show on air today, Friday 12 January 2024, at 2.45pm on Canale 5. Classic throne and over combined. But what are the previews of the episode? Below is all the information in detail.

Previews of today's episode

During today's episode, according to previews, an intense discussion occurred between Armando and Alessandro, which almost resulted in a fight. The tensions also extended to Cristina, involved in an acquaintance with Alessandro, arousing criticism from Roberta, who accused her of falsehood for having initially denied interest in the knight. Alessandro also had differences with Gianni Sperti, but was defended by Tina Cipollari.

During the heated discussions, Alessandro and Cristina updated the others on their relationship, revealing that they had slept together without, however, having physical intimacy. Subsequently, the situation between the two took a negative turn. Although Cristina had expressed her intention to give exclusivity to Alessandro, the latter refused her, declaring that there are aspects of her that he doesn't like. Ultimately, Alessandro Vicinanza and Cristina Tenuta decided to end their acquaintance, despite initially seeming to thrive. The situation took an unexpected turn, leading to the end of the relationship.

Men and women: streaming and live TV

Where to see Men and Women live on TV and live streaming? There episode broadcast today, Friday 12 January 2024, will be broadcast – as always – on Canale 5 at 2.45 pm. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming on the app Mediaset Play or Witty TV.

History

Men and Women is an Italian television program, created and hosted by Maria De Filippi, broadcast on Canale 5 since 16 September 1996. The television program was born in September 1996 as an “adult” version of De Filippi's previous talk show Amici. While within that program youth problems and issues were discussed in a television context that gave space to young people's opinions, Men and Women was initially conceived as a place where a couple could tell their story to discuss it with public.

Starting from January 2001, the program, while maintaining the same title, took on a completely different format, becoming a program for meetings aimed at giving the possibility of establishing new romantic relationships. In the 2016/2017 and 2017/2018 seasons the broadcast, in its classic version, also opened to homosexual people, while in the 2021/2022 season it welcomes the first transgender tronista.