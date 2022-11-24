During the last recording of the program, the twists could not be missing: here’s what happened

A new episode of was recorded on Tuesday 22 November Men women where the twists could not be missing. According to the rumors that have emerged, in fact, it seems that the landlady Maria De Filippi had to intervene to appease the behavior of a lady. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

TO Men and women the twists are never lacking. Tuesday 22 November, the day on which a new episode of the show was recorded, Ida and Alexander they returned to the studio to talk about how their relationship is going outside. In addition to this, the behavior of a lady who threw herself on the ground pretending to have not gone unnoticed faint.

Men and womenPinuccia pretends to faint and throws herself on the ground: Maria De Filippi is forced to intervene

The lady who has become the protagonist of this much talked about episode in recent days is Pinuccia. The lady was at the center of a heated discussion with Tina Cipollari and, at a certain point, something unexpected happened.

To reveal what happened is the Instagram page ‘Uominiedonneclassicoeover’ which wrote about this story:

At one point Pinuccia lay down on the ground and it seemed (she did it on purpose) that she had fainted and Maria had to intervene.

We just have to wait for the broadcast of the program to find out in detail what happened during the recording of Men and women on Tuesday 22 November. What was the reason for the quarrel between Pinuccia and the columnist Tina Cipollari? We’ll find out soon.