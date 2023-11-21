These days there is a lot of talk about the adventure that Ida Platano began on the throne of Men and women. On Monday 20 November a new episode was recorded and, according to the previews, it seems that a heated argument occurred between Ida Platano and Roberta Di Padua. Let’s find out together all the details of what happened.

Over the last few hours, some previews have been circulating on Lorenzo Pugnaloni’s Instagram page regarding the route he will take Ida Platano he embarked on the throne. According to what was revealed, it seems that the ex-partner of Alessandro Vicinanza she dated a boy named David and was very happy with this acquaintance.

What certainly did not go unnoticed is without a shadow of a doubt the furious argument that seems to have broken out between the tronista and her historic rival Roberta Di Padua. According to what was shared on Lorenzo Pugnaloni’s Instagram page, Roberta Di Padua went out with Marcantonio Alessio.

Since the knight was dating the lady Emanuela Malavisi, Ida Platano accused Roberta Di Padua to always get in the way just like what happened with his former companions, Riccardo and Alessandro Vicinanza. At this point, rags flew between the two historic rivals in the studio.

Among other things happened, Lorenzo Pugnaloni revealed that Claudia she saw Alessio again but he wanted to clarify that the meeting is closed. Alessio gave an interview to ‘Uomini e Donne Magazine’ where he spoke about Claudia’s excessive jealousy: