Men and women is Maria De Filippi’s popular dating show on the air today, Thursday 4 May 2023, at 2.45 pm on Canale 5. Classic throne and merged overs. But what are the previews of the episode? All the information in detail below.

Previews of today’s episode

In the throne over Riccardo Guarnieri has decided to close with Mariangela after having also broken with Giusy, in the meantime there is no sign of subsiding the war between Tina and Elio. In fact, the two continue to beat each other up and it seems there is no peace solution at the moment. For the classic throne, Nicole went out with Andrea and with Carlo. The passionate kiss starts with both … Luca Daffrè went outside with three girls. The first was Camilla who tried the way to the kiss without succeeding. Alice, more confidential and less inclined to kiss. And Alessandra, their winger in this case… is ready to kiss!

Men and women: streaming and live TV

Where to see Men and women on live TV and live streaming? There bet aired today, Thursday 4 May 2023, will be broadcast – as always – on Canale 5 at 2.45 pm. Not just tv. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming on the app Mediaset Play or Witty TV.

History

Men and women is an Italian television program, conceived and hosted by Maria De Filippi, broadcast on Canale 5 since 16 September 1996. The television program was born in September 1996 as an “adult” version of De Filippi’s previous talk show Amici. While within that program youth problems and issues were discussed in a television context that gave space to the opinions of young people, Men and Women was initially conceived as a place where a couple could tell their story to discuss it with public.

Starting from January 2001 the program, while maintaining the same title, took on a completely different format, becoming a program for meetings aimed at giving the possibility of establishing new sentimental relationships. In the 2016/2017 and 2017/2018 seasons, the transmission, in its classic version, was also open to homosexual people, while in the 2021/2022 season it welcomes the first transgender tronista.